City of Sydney revamps popular community centre

For 60 years the much-loved Joseph Sargeant Community Centre in the inner Sydney suburb of Erskineville has been a community facility for locals, recently receiving a well-deserved makeover.

The new-look venue now features better quality spaces for people to meet and spend time, as well as an upgraded playground and basketball court, a new kitchen, an upgraded bathroom, fresh paintwork and new glazing and flooring.

The venue first opened in November 1959 as the Joseph Sargeant Children’s Centre, named in honour of a former City of Sydney Alderman.

The centre was named after Joseph William Sargeant, who was known for his devotion to his local Erskineville community.

He first served as an Alderman for Alexandria from 1950 to 1953 followed by the City of Sydney from 1953 to 1959.

He was also a member of the City Planning Improvements Committee from 1951 to 1957 and its vice-chairman from 1955 to 1957.

Picture: City of Sydney