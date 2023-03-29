City of Sydney unanimously opposes Barangaroo Modification 9

City of Sydney has unanimously rejected the NSW Government’s Modification 9 proposal for Central Barangaroo, in order to protect cultural and heritage significance.

A report titled the Select Committee on Barangaroo Sight Lines details a number of recommendations made by Council to the newly appointed state government. Heritage advocate and architect Councillor HY William Chan has placed a deadline on the government to respond to the report and calls upon the Premier to implement the entirety of the report’s recommendations.

The Modification 9 proposal seeks to amend the approved development blocks, uses and building heights in Central Barangaroo. The recommendations include the rejection of the modifications, the engagement in resolution processes for development disputes that seek transparent financial compensation rather than development bonuses, the reviewing of guidelines governing post-separation employment for senior public servants and to develop a view management strategy in consultation with the Heritage Council of NSW.

“In light of the NSW Upper House inquiry and continued community opposition on heritage and urban planning grounds, I have asked Council to request the Lord Mayor write to the NSW Premier and Leader of the Opposition to ensure that all of the recommendations detailed in the report are implemented,” Chan says.

The recommendations within the report include the dumping of Modification 9, the involvement of the Heritage Council of NSW when developing view management strategies, and feedback to be sought by the City of Sydney for new, city-shaping projects.

A recent government inquiry into the negotiations between the state government, property developers Lendlease and clients Crown investigated whether any biases influenced the reduced sightlines within the precinct.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore’s submission to the NSW Upper House Parliamentary Inquiry details her concerns regarding the planning and delivery of the developments at Barangaroo.

“The development of Barangaroo should have been done in full public view and considered the public's best interest,” she writes.

“Instead, since 2005, 11 modified development applications have significantly altered the form and scale of Barangaroo by adding more than 100,000 sqm of floor space to the concept plan, and eroding sight lines across the site, particularly from Millers Point and Observatory Hill.”

Community consultation for Modification 9 for Central Barangaroo saw Councillors and residents strongly oppose the development. Councillor Chan strongly opposed the modification and represented the views of local community groups such as Sydney City Skywatchers and Millers Point Community Resident Action Group.

The recommendations were passed at a recent Council Chamber meeting on 13 March. Chan says he has met with a number of community leaders and entities, including the Millers Point Community Resident Action Group and the National Trust NSW, to ensure their views were heard.

“They share my concerns of the enduring impact that the development of the public land at Barangaroo has had on the community and the strong community concerns in relation to Modification 9,” he says.