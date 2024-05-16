A colonial building in Redfern, formerly a post office, has been transformed into a new cultural and knowledge centre for the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people by the City of Sydney.

Located at 119 Redfern Street, the centre was created following extensive consultation with the local communities, and is designed for community members of all ages.

“The local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community told us they want a welcoming space run by the local community that’s underpinned by culture and fosters wellbeing, knowledge, local stories and histories,” City of Sydney project manager Tracey Duncan said at the opening event last week.

“When I think of a knowledge centre, I think of living culture. Not a place filled with materials and objects, but with people who have real life experiences and knowledge. A place where stories, traditions and knowledge can be passed down through generations and preserved, cherished, and shared with all that seek to learn. It's a testament to the resilience, strength and enduring spirit of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples whose connection to this land and waterways spans millennia.”

“Ultimately, it’s a versatile space and will be what community makes it,” she says.

The centre comprises a large versatile space for events and meetings for up to 50 people; a performance space also suitable for exhibitions, conferences and presentations with a 50-person capacity; a bright tea room that opens onto a verandah for small community gatherings; and a room dedicated to family research.

The centre has been designed as an accessible space with a new entryway and lift.

According to Lord Mayor Clover Moore, the new knowledge and cultural centre delivered on a promise made in the City of Sydney’s Eora Journey – a program of work promoting cultural, economic and social sustainability for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in the local area.

“119 Redfern Street sits in the heart of an area synonymous with Indigenous community, culture and activism. Purchasing the building and converting it for this purpose reflects our commitment to ensuring Redfern remains a proudly Aboriginal place,” the Lord Mayor said.

“The City of Sydney Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Panel and Indigenous Leadership and Engagement team have worked tirelessly with the local community to reclaim the colonial building and turn it into a beautiful place for people to gather, participate in activities, workshops and events, access services, and share knowledge and culture.”

Co-chair of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Panel Dan Munro said he’s looking forward to hosting sessions for fathers at 119 Redfern Street.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities hold rich cultural heritage, but we also face unique challenges in modern society, including ensuring the wellbeing and positive development of our children,” Munro says.

“I established a program called Biyanga, or Father in Gadigal language, to empower local dads with knowledge and skills to be confident and nurturing fathers. Run out of 119 Redfern Street, the sessions will strengthen family bonds and promote cultural pride and traditional practices.”

Aboriginal City of Sydney employees will run and manage the centre while governance structures for future community management and self-determination of 119 Redfern Street are developed with community.

Photo credit: City of Sydney/ Chris Southwood