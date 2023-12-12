A $3 million contribution from the City of Sydney to Wesley Mission’s upcoming development in Glebe will help almost 100 residents get access to affordable inner-city living.

Wesley Mission is redeveloping their vacant RJ Williams building at 274-276 Glebe Point Road into 39 affordable homes, which will accommodate nearly 100 residents from low-income families.

Though the original development application was approved in 2020, Wesley Mission subsequently broadened the mix of homes in response to changes in the way people live and work following the pandemic as well as the increased demand for affordable housing. The modified application was approved in August 2023.

Designed with several communal spaces and to cater for people at different life stages, the development is expected to house key workers, families, young people and women aged over 55.

Reiterating their commitment to working with the City of Sydney on affordable housing, Wesley Mission CEO Rev Stu Cameron said, “Glebe is an ideal location for affordable housing with easy access to employment, education and public transport. Our hope is to create a community within the wider community, recreating the village environment within the inner city.”

“The development comprises 39 well-appointed apartments with a total of 56 bedrooms including a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom configurations that can accommodate singles, a couple or family group,” he added.

The $3 million grant is from the City of Sydney’s affordable and diverse housing fund, which was set up in 2015 to promote the development of affordable and diverse rental housing in the local area by community housing providers, not-for-profit and for-profit organisations.

“We are in an increasing housing crisis, which is making owning or renting in Sydney unaffordable for many. The problem is particularly acute in the inner city, where the supply of affordable and social housing is nowhere near the demand,” Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore said.

“Access to affordable housing is essential for a diverse, cohesive, and economically successful global city, but more importantly, is a basic human right, which is why the City uses all the levers at our disposal to create more affordable housing in the area and help organisations overcome financial barriers in this kind of housing development.”

Affordable housing is aimed at very low to moderate income households and priced so that tenants can meet other basic living costs such as food and clothing. At RJ Williams, each apartment will be leased at 30% of the tenant’s gross household income.

Construction on the $16.5 million development is expected to begin mid-next year, with completion scheduled for the latter half of 2025.

Image: Supplied by Wesley Mission