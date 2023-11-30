City of Sydney says that it has appointed a design and construction company that will create some 1,200 sqm additional outdoor dining, trading and market space at the iconic Circular Quay.

Located between Customs House and Jessie Street Gardens, the $8 million upgrade will include a number of accessible footpaths and 50 new trees to be planted in the area. The work forms part of the City north public domain plan, with community feedback sought in 2022.

“The northern CBD precinct is transforming rapidly, with commercial and residential development as well as major State Government infrastructure, including two Metro stops,” says Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO.

“Increased residential and employment floor space and pedestrian numbers puts increased demand on the public domain, so we’re accelerating our plans to create a more connected and walkable city, with increased greenery and great new public spaces.

“Loftus Street is an important connection between the city north and Circular Quay. With less through traffic and bus use due to the introduction of light rail, we have a fantastic opportunity to create more space for people to spill out from neighbouring buildings for coffee, lunch or events.

“With Circular Quay set for a major transformation, we’re doing our bit with smart management and upgrades to the surrounding streets, laneways and civic areas.

“You only need look at the work we have done on George Street to see what’s possible. We are committed to transforming Sydney into a greener, safer, calmer city, where communities can come together and our streets are destinations, rather than simply a means of transiting from one place to another."

Council says a potential upgrade of Reiby Place will be considered following the completion of private developments in Pitt Street. As part of the public space upgrade, Alfred Street to Reiby Place will be closed from 11am to midnight, while still allowing access for services and deliveries for businesses outside these times.

Construction is due to commence mid-2024.