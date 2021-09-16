In the midst of a number of changes to Sydney’s second CBD, the City of Parramatta Council has decided to move into a new administrative headquarters in the heart of the city.

Located at 9 Wentworth Street, the $64 million building — acquired following a thorough procurement process — will be home to Council's corporate services, Customer Contact Centre, and Councillor and Lord Mayor's offices.

The seven-story office is strategically located near the $2.7 billion Parramatta Square and future Parramatta Light Rail route.

"With major projects such as Parramatta Square, Powerhouse Parramatta, Sydney Metro West and the Parramatta Light Rail transforming our City, Council needed an office space that would serve our organisation and community well into the future," says City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Cr Bob Dwyer.

"Parramatta boasts some of the best commercial office space in the country, and the CBD is already a key centre for a range of leading corporations, along with numerous State and Federal Government departments. It is important to us that Council continues to be part of this great mix."

The building comprises 7,650 square metres of office space, holds a 5.0-star NABERS Energy rating, and features basement parking. Council's administration facilities, which will be relocated from 126 Church Street to 9 Wentworth Street in 2023, will occupy part of the building, with the remainder being leased.

"This acquisition is a strategic investment in the future of our community and the delivery of Council services. It allows us to eliminate our existing rental obligations and take advantage of the capital appreciation that will come with owning our own building," says City of Parramatta CEO Brett Newman.

"As is the case across many workplaces, the pandemic has changed the way we work and the new building will offer a mixture of activity-based and flexible-working environments to improve staff communication, collaboration and interaction."