The Fender Katsalidis-designed 32 Smith Street development, located in Parramatta, has reached completion.

Owned by The GPT Group, the $325 million asset draws its inspiration from the Parramatta River. The 27,000 sqm building is regarded as a significant contribution to the renewal of Sydney’s second CBD that is the city of Parramatta.

“We are extremely proud of this important gateway building for the revitalised city of Parramatta, which delivers a world-class workplace environment through its urban, sustainability and design philosophy-based solutions,” says Fender Katsalidis Associate Director Danny Mandrovski.

Fender Katsalidis’ design features a translucent facade with an environmentally-shaped shading system. Landscaping, external roof terraces, balconies and an urban room underline the biophilic principles incorporated within the design.

The tower is imagined as a ‘building in the round’ with its curved form reducing glare and wind. The glass atrium and glazed lifts to the southern facade allows for natural light and 360-degree views of the city. The floorplates have been configured around the scenic location, looking out to Sydney and through to the blue mountains.

Fender Katsalidis’ design was declared the winner by Parramatta City Council in 2017.

“32 Smith Street is a fantastic example of a national design competition process and provided the architectural team the opportunity to explore and develop a unique design outcome for this particular gateway site which wouldn't have been achievable by following traditional planning rules,” says Mandrovski.

A textural palette of concrete, iron, glass, bronze and timber mimic the adjacent riverbank. Collaborations with sculptor Jamie North and Darug elders have delivered an integrated public art component and welcoming heritage interpretation embedded in the fabric of the building. Eels and fish carved in a stream-like shape feature throughout the urban room.

“Collaborating with the local Indigenous community to celebrate the Darug people’s culture and connection to this important place has been an enjoyable and intrinsic part of the design process,” says Mandrovski.

“Likewise, Jamie North’s Rise and Fall “living sculptures” at the building’s entrance celebrate indigenous flora and fauna and extend our architectural concept of maximising the ecological footprint of the building,” he says.

32 Smith Street has been built to a 6 Star Green Star regulations, and was subsequently awarded the rating by the Green Building Council of Australia. Fender Katsalidis’ design opens up the site to the public with a set-back podium and two softly rounded, pebble-like forms creating a new open-air gathering space. Two new public laneways have been created to add further permeability around the tower.

“We are excited about the extension of the public domain which celebrates the corner of this gateway site and provides a generous and enjoyable contribution back to the community,” says Mandrovski.

32 Smith Street joins the $2 billion Parramatta Square renewal project, which will provide new council chambers. a public library and a vertical campus for Western Sydney University. The $1.2 billion Riverbank cultural and entertainment precinct is also close by, which will play host to the future Parramatta Powerhouse Museum.

32 Smith Street will be featured as part of an architectural tour of Parramatta in this year’s Sydney Design Festival in September. For more information, visit fkaustralia.com/32-smith-street.

Image: Supplied