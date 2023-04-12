Chiodo unveils Indigenous-inspired luxury resort on K'Gari

Developer Chiodo has announced plans to create a luxury resort on K’Gari (Fraser Island) in collaboration with the local Indigenous peoples.

The announcement, made in conjunction with the K’Gari Educational and Cultural Centre Aboriginal Corporation (KECCAC), unveils plans for a luxury hotel comprising 62 luxury villas and 64 premium suites, bars and restaurants, an amphitheatre, design studio, wellness centre, pool and function centre, as well as retail activations.

The design of the resort will be developed alongside the local Butchella people to properly showcase the history, culture and natural environment of the region. Indigenous art and craftwork will adorn the internal and external walls of the resort to invigorate its spaces.

The resort will also further employment opportunities for locals within the area, while providing a cultural and educational experience to both local and international guests through dance performance, fire performance, music, smoking ceremonies, art and craft lessons like painting and basket weaving, storytelling and more.

“This development provides us with more opportunities than we have ever seen before and importantly allows us to highlight our culture in ways that will not be possible without such a development occurring,” says Butchella Elder Normal Barney.

“It will allow our young people opportunities for jobs and career paths both locally and internationally.”

Chiodo Principal Paul Chiodo says he is delighted to work alongside the Butchella people to craft a truly culture-centric development.

“Our vision is to deliver a culturally-significant and environmentally-conscious hotel that still has all the hallmarks of a luxury hotel, and there is no better way to ensure this is done authentically and impactfully than to do it with involvement with K’Gari’s traditional owners, the Butchella people,” he says.

“Importantly, the resort will also provide a cultural and educational experience for both local and international guests with opportunities involving dance performances, fire performances, music, smoking ceremonies, basket weaving, teaching and painting, storytelling and the like. All of these activities and more will be available to guests as part of their stay.

The project has been positively received in pre-lodgement meetings with the QLD Government, as well as Fraser Coast Council. For more information, visit chiodocorp.com.au.