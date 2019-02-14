China tops global green building rankings

The US Green Building Council (USGBC), creator of the LEED green building rating system, has revealed the top 10 countries for LEED buildings outside of the US.

The list ranks countries and regions in terms of cumulative LEED-certified gross sqm as of December 31, 2018.

Mainland China tops the list with more than 68 million gross sqm and 1,494 projects, followed by Canada with more than 46 million sqm and 3,254 projects.



Image credit: USGBC

“For the last 25 years, LEED has played a key role in sustainability efforts around the world,” says Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC and Green Business Certification.

“A better future requires a universal living standard that leaves no one behind – and that future would simply not be possible without the extraordinary work being done in these countries.”

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the world’s most widely used green building program with 96,275 registered and certified projects in more than 167 countries and territories.

Feature image: The Wangjing Soho building in Beijing. Image credit: Shutterstock