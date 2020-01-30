China’s coronavirus hospitals’ one-week build

China’s urgency to build a 25,000sqm hospital purely to treat coronavirus will be built within the week in Wuhan.

On Friday, 1,300 beds were announced to be made space for in a brand-new hospital with a 24-hour stamina from construction workers to complete the site.

Dozens of mechanical diggers were photographed beginning work on the site – the site to act as a quarantine centre for the afflicted.

History repeats itself as the SARS hospital in 2003 was also built in a week – the hospital featuring individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins, according to the ABC.

Titled Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital, the flurry of activity is set to be completed by February 3.

Zhang Chongxi, manager of building group, Wuhan Construction says, “We’ve mobilised all the workers left in Wuhan to work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock construction.”

An engineer, Wu Zhizhen, told AP news agency that he was only taking five hour’s break a day, “As a Wuhan resident and a construction staff, I have an obligation to contribute all I can.”

Bed shortages and overwhelmed hospitals incited the novel hospital on such short notice, with 3,000 infected and deaths exceeding 100 people.