Chau Chak Wing Museum opening date announced

Sydney’s newest museum opens its doors to the public on 18 November this year.

The Chau Chak Wing Museum will open with 18 exhibitions held over five levels, bringing the University of Sydney’s Nicholson, Macleay and Art Gallery collections under one roof. It is located at the main entrance to the University’s Camperdown campus, on University Avenue.

The Nicholson collection is the largest collection of antiquities in the southern hemisphere. The Macleay collection includes some of Australia’s most significant natural history objects.

The University Art Collection comprises more than 8,000 historical and contemporary works spanning a millennia.

Offering two thousand square metres of exhibitions space, the Chau Chak Wing Museum will allow three per cent of the collections to go on show at any given time, tripling previous exhibition space. The new museum also includes a temporary exhibition space.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has created a few speed bumps, we’re delighted to be opening our doors to the public in November,” museum director David Ellis says.

“The Chau Chak Wing Museum will enrich Sydney’s cultural landscape and be a valuable learning resource for students across the university, who will have the opportunity to incorporate close study of our objects into their learning.”

Seven of the museum’s opening exhibitions were announced earlier this month. Entry to the museum will be free.

"I am excited that this new museum will be a place where the young leaders of tomorrow can learn and be inspired by the history and culture of many countries," says Dr Chau Chak Wing.