Chatswood RSL on the hunt for JV
Chatswood RSL on the hunt for JV

Chatswood RSL Club, which is redeveloping its venue, is looking for a joint venture partner to deliver the $200m project, adding a tower and club to its existing venue.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

09 Mar 2020

Chatswood-RSL-on-hunt-1732011134.png

An application has been lodged for a new club, with a commercial tower of 18 storeys with Willoughby City Council earlier this year.

Relocating to 2-4 Thomas Street Building on Victoria Ave adjacent to Chatswood station, the premises will be remain there until the club is ready for occupation depending on construction.

Currently seeking a joint venture partner through Endeavour Property Advisory, its managing director, Andrew Gibbons says that he has been approached by three potential parties in the last three months looking to pre-release in Chatswood for up to 12,000sqm per requirement.

“We expect the opening of the Sydney Metro last year will have driven further interest and the Club is committed to securing the highest and best use by going through a formal process to identify a joint venture partner,” says Gibbons.

“The club will consult with members, employees and other key stakeholders on delivering the new version of its home base,” according to Australian Property Journal.

