The world of sustainable built design is one often driven by buzzwords and “hot terminology”, concepts that pique interest and create headlines as the wider industry tries to keep up with the trail blazers. Circular Economy has been one term that has dominated industry dialogue over the last three years. This notion of keeping products in circulation, analysing waste models and being more responsible with procurement has grown in popularity as the need to reduce scope three emissions is becoming increasingly important.

While there are players in the space who are carving out innovative business models around reuse and recycling, there is still a long way to go in achieving a more circular model of business, building and supply.

At the 2022 Sustainability Summit, circularity is once more a topic in focus with a panel dedicated to exposing the gaps in the market so we can explore what is and isn’t working and how that can be remedied with new or existing business models. We’ll establish methods to measure and track circularity, examine how the supply chain is working (or should be working) together to achieve a more circular approach and how business can begin or continue the transition to a circular model.

For a conversation which is moving rapidly, being part of the conversation has never been more important. Hear from leading minds and discover how the country’s top architecture and design firms are implementing circular economy across major projects, only at the 2022 Sustainability Summit. Join us online or be there in person as the supply chain comes together for this inaugural event.

Session information

How Circular Economy can Drive Greater Sustainability and new Business Opportunities

Thursday November 10, 12:05pm-1:05pm AEDT

1 formal CPD point

You’ll learn:

How circular economy can be measured

Strategies around designing for circular economy and design for disassembly

How different players in the supply chain should work together to achieve a more circular footprint

Where gaps in the market are in fulfilling a circular economy

Session speakers:

Damien Giurco (Moderator)

Director, UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures

Dr. Nicole Garofano

Make it Wood Campaign Manager, Planet Ark

Katarzyna Jurkiewicz

Principal, Grimshaw

Samantha Peart

Global Sustainability Head, HASSELL

Alison Scotland

CEO, ASBEC

Enrico Zara

Associate Principal - Decarbonisation Australasia, ARUP

Event Information

The 16th annual Sustainability Summit will be held on Thursday November 10 as a hybrid event.

