Charting the transition to a Circular EconomyWhere are the gaps, collaborations and innovations appearing as we progress down the path of creating a circular supply chain.
The world of sustainable built design is one often driven by buzzwords and “hot terminology”, concepts that pique interest and create headlines as the wider industry tries to keep up with the trail blazers. Circular Economy has been one term that has dominated industry dialogue over the last three years. This notion of keeping products in circulation, analysing waste models and being more responsible with procurement has grown in popularity as the need to reduce scope three emissions is becoming increasingly important.
While there are players in the space who are carving out innovative business models around reuse and recycling, there is still a long way to go in achieving a more circular model of business, building and supply.
At the 2022 Sustainability Summit, circularity is once more a topic in focus with a panel dedicated to exposing the gaps in the market so we can explore what is and isn’t working and how that can be remedied with new or existing business models. We’ll establish methods to measure and track circularity, examine how the supply chain is working (or should be working) together to achieve a more circular approach and how business can begin or continue the transition to a circular model.
For a conversation which is moving rapidly, being part of the conversation has never been more important. Hear from leading minds and discover how the country’s top architecture and design firms are implementing circular economy across major projects, only at the 2022 Sustainability Summit. Join us online or be there in person as the supply chain comes together for this inaugural event.
Session information
How Circular Economy can Drive Greater Sustainability and new Business Opportunities
Thursday November 10, 12:05pm-1:05pm AEDT
1 formal CPD point
You’ll learn:
- How circular economy can be measured
- Strategies around designing for circular economy and design for disassembly
- How different players in the supply chain should work together to achieve a more circular footprint
- Where gaps in the market are in fulfilling a circular economy
Session speakers:
Damien Giurco (Moderator)
Director, UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures
Dr. Nicole Garofano
Make it Wood Campaign Manager, Planet Ark
Katarzyna Jurkiewicz
Principal, Grimshaw
Samantha Peart
Global Sustainability Head, HASSELL
Alison Scotland
CEO, ASBEC
Enrico Zara
Associate Principal - Decarbonisation Australasia, ARUP
Event Information
The 16th annual Sustainability Summit will be held on Thursday November 10 as a hybrid event. Join in person at the Shangri La Sydney, or online wherever you have an internet connection. Get your ticket now and be in with the chance of winning from our sustainable prize pool.
