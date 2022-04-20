Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
�This is an exciting project which could create opportunities for more than 270 construction jobs,� says Preshaw.
shareShare

Charter Hall to raise new lift facility off the ground

Sydney’s inner south will soon be home a $77 million state-of-the-art, multi-storey warehouse, distribution, and office facility for Schindler Lifts Australia.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

20 Apr 2022 1m read View Author

Charter-Hall-to-raise-new-lift-facility-1732009001.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Sydney’s inner south will soon be home a $77 million state-of-the-art, multi-storey warehouse, distribution, and office facility for Schindler Lifts Australia.

Executive Director for Energy & Resource Assessments, Clay Preshaw says Charter Hall’s proposal for the new facility at Alexandria, is on exhibition from this week.

“This is an exciting project which could create opportunities for more than 270 construction jobs,” says Preshaw.

“The location of the site is close to the WestConnex M8 and Sydney Airport, providing businesses with easy access to transport and freight options.”

The proposal is for a new three-level, 27,510 square-metre warehouse and distribution centre, which will include offices and staff amenities including a gym, cafés and rooftop garden.

Schindler Lifts Australia, which employs more than 650 people, will be the main tenant at the site at 520 Gardeners Road, Alexandria, which previously accommodated a Bunnings store.

The Alexandria community can have its say on the project’s Environmental Impact Statement by 9 May 2022.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap