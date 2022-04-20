Sydney’s inner south will soon be home a $77 million state-of-the-art, multi-storey warehouse, distribution, and office facility for Schindler Lifts Australia.

Executive Director for Energy & Resource Assessments, Clay Preshaw says Charter Hall’s proposal for the new facility at Alexandria, is on exhibition from this week.

“This is an exciting project which could create opportunities for more than 270 construction jobs,” says Preshaw.

“The location of the site is close to the WestConnex M8 and Sydney Airport, providing businesses with easy access to transport and freight options.”

The proposal is for a new three-level, 27,510 square-metre warehouse and distribution centre, which will include offices and staff amenities including a gym, cafés and rooftop garden.

Schindler Lifts Australia, which employs more than 650 people, will be the main tenant at the site at 520 Gardeners Road, Alexandria, which previously accommodated a Bunnings store.

The Alexandria community can have its say on the project’s Environmental Impact Statement by 9 May 2022.