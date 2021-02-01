Charter Hall secures major pre-commitment tenant at $450M Adelaide development

Federal Government agency Services Australia has signed on as a major pre-commitment tenant at Charter Hall’s $450 million commercial development at 60 King William Street in Adelaide’s CBD.

Services Australia, which delivers social, health and other support services, has signed a 10-year lease for 28,500sqm of space across 10 floors. More than 2,200 Services Australia staff will relocate to 60 King William Street in 2023, when the building is scheduled for completion.

“The new investment demonstrates Services Australia’s ongoing commitment to providing updated facilities in order to provide the best services for Australians,” Minister for Government Services, Stuart Robert said.

Charter Hall has appointed Built as its construction delivery partner for the project with works on site already underway. The project is expected to generate more than 1,500 local jobs during the development phase with 10 per cent of the on-site workforce being new apprenticeships.

“This iconic new development teamed with the long-term commitment by Services Australia couldn’t come at a more important time for our state,” Senator for South Australia and Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said.

“With Services Australia now signed-up as the main tenant at 60 King William Street, construction can kick off and that means jobs can start to flow.

“Charter Hall’s development is going to be a jobs bonanza for South Australia – it won’t only create around 1,500 jobs during the construction phase but will also support thousands of jobs in the CBD after its completion.”

60 King William Street

Designed by Cox Architecture, the 60 King William Street development will offer approximately 40,000sqm of office space and 3,600sqm of retail space for 3,500 commercial and retail workers. The development, which will become the largest commercial real estate project in Adelaide’s CBD, represents another substantial investment in the State by Charter Hall.

The building offers 14 levels of A-Grade office space, including an exclusive rooftop terrace on level 14, Adelaide’s first sky lobby, providing a premium entry experience for skyrise tenant customers, retail, food and lifestyle precinct on the ground floor with a variety of food and beverage options including cafes, restaurants, a supermarket and barista bar, and the CBD’s largest hotel-style end of trip facilities including private showers, grooming stations and 350 bike parks, as well as touchless amenities and bacterial elimination systems.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said: "The transformative 60 King William development makes a clear statement that Adelaide and South Australia is open for business. This project will leave a lasting legacy on our CBD footprint and create a huge number of jobs at a time when employment and private investment is greatly needed. Today's announcement that Services Australia has made a 10-year commitment is very positive news and highlights the ongoing optimism in our State and economy."

Charter Hall’s managing director and group CEO David Harrison said, “Given the Commonwealth Government is a major tenant customer across our $45 billion property portfolio, we strongly value our relationship with the various Government agencies we partner with and look forward to delivering a quality workplace environment that will support the delivery of their services to the South Australian community.

“Charter Hall has a long and proud history in South Australia, with a diversified portfolio of commercial office space, government and education facilities, retail, social infrastructure and logistics properties located throughout the State. The project will increase Charter Hall’s total investment in South Australia to more than $2.0 billion.

“We were very proud to officially open the $260 million GPO Exchange development in Adelaide’s CBD in October 2019, and we maintain a positive outlook for the State. Building on this success and in a major vote of confidence for the future of South Australia, 60 King William Street will be our largest commercial investment in Adelaide to date. We are excited to deliver this incredible project, which will be a significant employment generator and boost to the local economy,” Harrison added.

Carmel Hourigan, Charter Hall Office CEO said, “60 King William Street will be an impressive and vibrant meeting place where visitors and the broader community can enjoy a range of high-quality food and beverage offerings. This includes cafes, barista bars, supermarket and restaurants, as well as allied health and wellness facilities.

“Charter Hall is not just building a commercial officer tower – we are contributing to the fabric of Adelaide’s CBD with a new ground floor retail precinct and a variety of amenities that will benefit our tenant customers, the local community and visitors alike.”

The South Australian Government’s State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP) provided development approval for the $450 million urban renewal project in November 2020.

60 King William Street has been designed for industry leading environmental sustainability with 6 Star Green Star, 5 Star NABERS Energy ratings, 6 Star NABERS Waste rating and Gold Well certification.