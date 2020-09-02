Charter Hall and Western Sydney University celebrate their $350m joint Innovation Quarter project

The world-class development will deliver a visionary hub of over 43,000 square metres of critical health, education, research and business space, as well as create over 1,000 jobs during construction.

In addition to delivering vital infrastructure, the Innovation Quarter (iQ) will substantially elevate Westmead’s status as one of the world’s most advanced health and innovation districts.

David Harrison, Charter Hall MD and Group CEO says: “iQ will be a truly visionary precinct that brings together the most forward-thinking research, health education and commercial sectors in the Southern Hemisphere. The project will provide an environment for some of the brightest minds in the country to innovate, create opportunities for collaboration and solve global challenges in the heart of Westmead”.

The iQ project is the result of a unique partnership between Western Sydney University and Charter Hall and is part of the University’s ‘Western Growth’ strategy – an ambitious program that is reshaping the University’s campus network and co-creating cities and transformative educational infrastructure across Western Sydney, in partnership with industry and government.

Western Sydney University vice-president Peter Pickering says,“iQ will build upon the University’s existing footprint in Westmead to integrate first-class health and medical research into policy and practice.

Situated between the hospital and Westmead station, iQ’s first two mixed use towers will facilitate significant opportunities for collaboration across the public and private sectors, with Charter Hall’s direct fund PFA securing the ownership rights for Stage 1.

Additionally, 2,000sqm of retail space, lifestyle facilities and amenity will ensure tenants and the surrounding community benefit from the development, including food and beverage, a supermarket, fitness centre, parking and childcare - creating a comprehensive lifestyle and wellbeing offering for tenants and the community.

NSW minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres says iQ will create unparalleled research, development and commercialisation opportunities to deliver significant health, social and economic benefits for Western Sydney.

“This new precinct will realise the NSW Government’s vision for the Westmead Health and Innovation District as a global centre where universities, industry and government will collaborate like never before to deliver health and medical research, education and training,” he says.

Practical completion of the project is scheduled for Q4 2021.

Image: Charter Hall