The Charter Hall Group has become one of the first organisations in the world to achieve a WELL Portfolio Score.

The property investment firm has aligned themselves with the International WELL Building Institute’s (IWBI) Portfolio program, that enables organisations to streamline and scale their health strategies.

Companies are judged on 10 ‘WELL Concepts’ - air, water, nourishment, lighting, movement, thermal comfort, sound, material, mind and community.

Those wanting to attain a WELL Portfolio Score must apply the WELL Building Standard to their office portfolio.

Charter Hall’s chief experience officer Natalie Devlin says the firm is proud of its score and will continue to improve its experiences for its employees.

“Charter Hall is extremely pleased to achieve this accolade from the IWBI and it marks a major milestone in our leadership in advancing health and wellness in our office portfolio,” she says.

“In the current COVID-19 environment people’s wellbeing is more important than ever. We know workplaces play a fundamental role in fostering social engagement, providing safety and comfort, and creating healthy and sustainable communities.”

Charter Hall received a WELL Portfolio Score for three portfolios: Charter Hall workplaces, Charter Hall Office Trust (CHOT) and Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF). The portfolios when combined reach a total of 996,294 square metres of real estate.

The WELL Portfolio program aligns with leading green building rating systems and recognises projects that balance a commitment to environmental sustainability and human health. Charter Hall recently signed the World Green Building Council Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment - a leading initiative focused on climate action in the built environment - as it works to achieve Scope 1 and 2 net zero emissions by 2030.

Charter Hall office CEO Carmel Hourigan says the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, delivering better buildings that support health and sustainability.

“We’ve implemented advanced technologies and wellness strategies that prioritise safety and support new ways of using and moving around each space.

“Smart technology is now standard in our building designs. This gives tenant customers the ability to control climate, sound and air quality, all through a simple mobile phone app; as well as provide contactless technology at our entries, photocopiers and lockers, as we put COVID-safe design at the forefront of our buildings.”

The IWBI is a global movement that looks to transform health and well-being with a people first approach to buildings, organizations and communities, through the use of the WELL Building Standard (WELL). For more information regarding the standard, head to wellcertified.com.

Image: Charter Hall