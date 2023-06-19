Charles Darwin University (CDU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman, Assistant Regional Development and Education Minister, Senator Anthony Chisholm, Halikos managing director Shane Dignan and Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) representative Cathie McBean came together recently to celebrate the topping out of CDU’s new $250 million Education and Community Precinct.

The project’s final suspended concrete slab pour on level eight, 33 metres above ground, was honoured with a gift of a tree according to tradition.

With the superstructure works for CDU’s new city campus complete, Darwin-based construction company Halikos will now continue work on the external façade, internal fit-out and landscaping works, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

“The Education and Community Precinct has progressed significantly, and it won’t be long before Territorians are celebrating the opening of CDU’s new city campus,” Professor Bowman said.

“We are building a brighter future of education for our students. This city campus will be a place where they'll find the tools, knowledge, and support they need to make a real difference in the world.

“We are looking forward to the next milestone with anticipation and the impact the City Campus will have for the future of Charles Darwin University, in the Territory and beyond.”

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said the CDU city campus construction was already bolstering local jobs to support the greater Darwin community.

“Our commitment is supporting much-needed construction jobs while delivering an impressive new precinct that will bolster the Territory’s economy for years to come, by unlocking educational opportunities that will bring in students and staff from far and wide,” Minister King said.

“I look forward to seeing the precinct continue to come to life, supporting more construction hours while delivering a lasting piece of infrastructure that will bolster local amenity.”

Funding for the project came from the Australian Government, which contributed $97.3 million as well as the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF), which provided a $151.5 million loan.

“Since my last visit to the site in February, it’s fantastic to be back in Darwin to witness the exceptional progress being made on what will be a great addition to the Darwin CBD,” Assistant Minister Chisholm said.

“This new state-of-the-art precinct will host teaching and research facilities, an art gallery and a new library to expand local education and research opportunities – taking the Territory’s education sector to the next level.

“The Albanese Government aims to ensure all Australians have the same access to high quality facilities to further their education, regardless of where they live. We’re proud to partner with Charles Darwin University to do just that.”

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the new Precinct had many benefits for the Territory.

“This new facility in the heart of the CBD will be a significant economic boost to Darwin and the Northern Territory, while also creating new educational pathways for local students and those on exchange,” Minister Fyles said.

“The Education and Community Precinct is a landmark project at the core of the Darwin City Deal, which the Northern Territory Government is proudly supporting. Once completed, this Precinct will further the development and liveability of Darwin as the capital of Northern Australia.”

The CDU Education and Community Campus, also known by the Larrakia name ‘Danala’, is the centrepiece of the Darwin City Deal – a 10-year partnership between the Australian and Northern Territory governments and the City of Darwin to drive a more vibrant and liveable tropical capital city.

Image: (L – R) Halikos managing director Shane Dignan, CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman and Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Education, Senator Anthony Chisholm with the gift of a tree to honour the complete superstructure.