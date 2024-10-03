Chamberlain Group, the parent company of Grifco, has expanded its national business footprint, relocating to a new purpose-built manufacturing facility at Somersby, on the NSW Central Coast.

Grifco engineers and manufactures products specifically designed for Australian and New Zealand conditions, with more than 110 years of operation in Australia, including over three decades on the Central Coast.

Chamberlain Group ANZ Vice President and Managing Director, Grant Emanuel says,“This custom-built facility will create a dynamic environment for expansion, product innovation, community engagement, and importantly, it will allow us to further invest in local talent.”

In collaboration with Chamberlain Group, the new headquarters were developed by local specialists in design and property development, Space Urban, with construction undertaken by Crossmuller. Both companies are part of the BORG Group based at Kariong.

The custom-built design boasts an array of sustainability features, including a 200kW solar PV system, on-site water tanks and EV chargers, as well as extensive state-of-the-art facilities to support employee health and wellbeing.

Their combined expertise has been instrumental in creating a unique space that will provide Grifco scope to innovate, while enhancing employee wellbeing and satisfaction in the region,"

Space Urban Chief Executive Officer, Allison Basford says.

“Our goal was to create a space that not only reflected the company’s rich history of Australian manufacturing, but also set a new standard for modern industrial architecture in the region. By incorporating sustainable features and prioritising employee wellbeing, we believe this site will be a lasting legacy for Grifco and a source of pride for the Central Coast community.”