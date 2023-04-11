Central Walk opening initiates transport transformation

Sydney’s Central Station has officially opened its new underground concourse, Central Walk, allowing for improved access between platforms and exits.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the upgrade includes a new set of escalators and lifts up to Central Walk, mitigating the use of stairs that are often busy during peak hour.

Spanning 19 metres, the concourse connects suburban rail platforms, intercity trains, regional trains, light rail and driverless metro trains (when complete). The new concourse also improves access to platform 23 via a number of lifts.

“Over the next two decades, the number of people visiting Central Station each day is set to double, and Central Walk will support that growth and ensure that passengers and visitors can easily access our transport system in the heart of Sydney’s CBD,” says Transport Minister Jo Haylen in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

Sandstone is utilised throughout to encapsulate the station’s historical palette. The new concourse’s scale is similar to that of the main building, but intriguingly sits underground.

Woods Bagot regards the revitalisation of the station as “a pivotal milestone within the larger transformation of Sydney’s public transport infrastructure.”

November saw the initial opening of the Walk, with seven new escalators made available for use by commuters. March saw two new escalators and a lift opened, with the entire concourse opened to the public early last month.

Work is now underway on preparing the metro platforms for opening, while the reinvigoration of the main sandstone building is anticipated to take three years to complete.

A new entrance on Chalmers Street is due to open in Q3 of this year. Platforms 13 and 14 will also be reinstated after being removed to accommodate Central Walk.