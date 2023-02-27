Property developer pairing TOGA Group and Dexus have formed a triumvirate with tech giant Atlassian to create The Central Project, which will provide short-term accommodation for at-risk youth and refugees.

Located alongside the future Atlassian Central building in Sydney, The Central Project building is the site of the former TFE Adina Apartment Hotel. Central Project will house up to 50 people while transitioning to permanent accommodation.

TOGA Managing Director Allan Vidor says the group believe temporary accommodation is the ideal way to utilise the building, especially in a time when government housing waitlists are largely inflated.

“Through this initiative we’re able to provide 3-4 floors of secure and affordable apartments and make a real difference to the lives of young people and refugees. These homes will act as a much needed stop-gap while residents are finding their feet, helped by the team at MFYH and Settlement Services International,” he says.

My Foundations Youth Housing (MFYH) will handle the operation of The Central Project, building on its partnership with TOGA Group. The pair co-launched the Addison Project in 2014, which provided temporary accommodation to 850 young people over four years.

“MFYH believes all young people should have a safe, supportive and affordable home, and this project offers accommodation smack bang in central Sydney for people in need, with transport connections and job opportunities on their doorstep,” says MFYH CEO Rebecca Mullins.

Atlassian’s Global Head of Real Estate & Design, Ric Wang, says the company is delighted to be involved in a difference-making, not-for-profit project.

“Since the early days of Atlassian, giving back has been part of our DNA. We see this as a unique opportunity to use an otherwise unoccupied property to make a difference for those in need, having people benefit from the space,” he says.

The Central Project includes an anchoring retail space where Thread Together will open a shop to provide clothing for the occupants and others referred from social agencies. Peter Morley, Dexus Project Director Atlassian Central, says the initiative was a product of strong collaboration and innovative thinking.

“Our partnership with Atlassian, My Foundations Youth Housing and TOGA Group to support at-risk youth and refugees in need of accommodation demonstrates the positive social impact organisations can have when they think outside the box.”

The Central Project forms part of the Tech Central precinct. For more information regarding the precinct, click here.

Image: booking.com