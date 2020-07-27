Central Station Tech Precinct & rail upgrades to get the green light

The first stage of Sydney’s Tech Precinct at Central Station is set to be given approval by the NSW government.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes has also announced an extra 13 new projects that will be determined within the next four weeks. If approved, the projects could inject $4.3 billion into the NSW economy and create opportunities for more than 8,400 new jobs.

“This latest tranche of projects could enable the next step in Central Sydney’s technology transformation, as well as major revamps for the Kensington to Kingsford light rail corridor, a billion-dollar renewal of Blacktown CBD and a new over-station development at the future Crows Nest Metro Station,” says Stokes.

“Improved freight rail capacity for south Sydney and Port Botany, the Narrabri to North Star section of the Inland Rail, a new educational facility in Campbelltown and a Cricket NSW Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park also make the list.”

“To date, we’ve determined 67 projects through the Planning System Acceleration Program since it launched on 28 April, which has created the opportunity for almost 40,000 jobs, $17.7 billion in economic benefit, more than 18,000 homes and more than 4 million sqm of open space, parks and land for environmental conservation,” he says.

The NSW government says the Planning System Acceleration Program complements its recent announcement of $83 million for the NSW Planning Reform Action Plan that is designed to slash assessment times for rezonings, regionally significant developments and State Significant Developments.

Image: Frasers Property