Two art galleries among winners at Central Queensland Regional Architecture Awards 2023

Two Queensland art galleries are among the top winners at the 2023 Australian Institute of Architects’ Central Queensland Regional Architecture Awards announced recently.

Rockhampton Museum of Art (RMOA) by Conrad Gargett, Clare Design and Brian Hooper Architect received the top gong – the J.W. Wilson Award for Building of the Year as well as a regional commendation for Public Architecture. Fig Tree Galleries in Yeppoon by Design + Architecture was awarded Regional Project of the Year in addition to a regional commendation for Small Architecture.

Housing one of the most significant regional collections of modern Australian art in Rockhampton, RMOA exemplified the commitment of a community and its administrators to deliver significant public architecture to the city’s cultural heart, according to the jury.

“The architecture democratically fosters a relationship between people and art whilst delivering a beautifully detailed and technically literate large-format art gallery,” the jury says.

“The outward-facing large glass and sandstone façade leans into the urban fabric of the city, extending the gallery exhibition space into laneway connections between the inner city, the riverfront, and the greater landscape beyond.

“[RMOA is] a truly inspiring space to be in or pass through; a place to gather, enjoy, and connect art and its context,” the jury says.

Fig Tree Galleries was commended by the jury for its civic presence, clever integration of historical references, and sense of playfulness.

Among other notable winners was Coconut Ice at Millbank by Tomas O'Malley Architect, which was named House of the Year and also received a regional commendation for Residential Architecture – Houses (New) and Central Queensland’s People’s Choice Award.

“Amidst industry-wide skills and material scarcity, this modest budget, small-lot house maintains construction quality through close collaboration with local trades, and accomplishes a brave presence on a suburban street,” the jury says.

Other Central Queensland Regional Commendations

The third stage of the Australian Age of the Dinosaurs facility at Winton, known as Dynamic Destination by Cox Architecture and CultivAR Architecture received a regional commendation in Public Architecture.

The Globe Lookout at Barcaldine by Brian Hooper Architect and m3architecture received a regional commendation in Small Project Architecture, while QFES North Coast Regional Headquarters and Maryborough Fire and Rescue Station by Baber Studio Architects received a regional commendation in Commercial Architecture.

The region’s commended projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards, which will be announced on June 22, 2023.