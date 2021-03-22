Central Place Sydney, a $2.5 billion development at Tech Central, has had its plans lodged by its developers Frasers Property Australia and Dexus.

Designed by Fender Katsalidis and SOM, Central Place will be a key driver of innovation and growth in the Asia Pacific region, the Tech Central project will significantly contribute to the large-scale urban change in Sydney.

With approximately 130,000 sqm of workspace available across two office towers, comprising 37 and 37 levels respectively, the development shapes as not only a technological innovation space, but a landmark near Central station, Australia’s busiest transport interchange.

Central Place Sydney Project Director, Kimberley Jackson says the world-class tech precinct will rejuvenate Central as one of the key gateways to the Sydney CBD and underpin Tech Central as Sydney’s tech and innovation hub.

“Central Place Sydney is a city-shaping development that will attract some of the best innovation and technology businesses to Sydney," says Ms Jackson.

“The connectivity of the site to Central Station, and links to the neighbourhoods of Surry Hills, Chippendale, Eveleigh, Haymarket and Darling Harbour will contribute to a vibrant destination supporting Sydney’s 24-hour economy.

The plans include rooftop community spaces and vertical gardens, an environmentally responsive building façade and structure diverse range of retail and dining options, public art, and green spaces, as well as improved pedestrian amenity and connectivity to Central Station;

The precinct will also be a leader in sustainable design, incorporating the latest healthy building initiatives and powered by 100% renewable energy. The design team hope that the precinct will define the future of work and workplaces

The community will have the opportunity to provide feedback through the City of Sydney public exhibition process.

In addition to working with the City of Sydney to achieve planning consent, there is a parallel process underway to progress the project through Stage 3 of the NSW Government’s unsolicited proposals process.

Subject to Frasers Property Australia and Dexus securing the relevant approvals, construction is targeted to commence in 2022, with the first stage of the project expected to be delivered in 2025.