Central Coast development plan shows huge progress

An assessment of the NSW Government’s 20-year blueprint for the development of the Central Coast reveals that significant progress has been made in the ongoing delivery of the Regional Plan in the second year.

The Central Coast Regional Plan 2018 Monitoring Report included the launch of the final vision to revitalise Gosford City Centre, and actions to support the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Coordinator General for the Central Coast, Lee Shearer says, “Together we’ve made enormous progress over the past year in the ongoing delivery of the Regional Plan for the Central Coast.

“It was an especially proud moment in October when we released the final package of measures to pave the way for the revitalisation of Gosford as the region’s vibrant and thriving capital."

“The Government Architect’s Urban Design Framework, and planning controls implementing the vision, will drive further investment, and attract new residents, business, tourists, cultural activity and jobs. They will make Gosford the regional capital it deserves to be,” Shearer says.

The launch of the Strategic Conservation Planning project was another watershed moment in 2018.

Shearer describes the project as ‘the most comprehensive conservation planning exercise undertaken for the Central Coast and one of the largest undertaken in Australia’.

The project will not only ensure that the Central Coast’s unique natural environment is protected as the region meets its long-term housing and employment needs, but will also identify the most important biodiversity areas and establish measures to protect these values and offset any biodiversity impacts on a region-wide basis.

The recent release of the Darkinjung Delivery Framework (DDF) Consultation Paper on exhibition was another milestone. The DDF Consultation Paper comprises of a set of planning measures to assist the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council achieve better economic outcomes from its land.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and the Central Coast, Scot MacDonald, said the DDF implements a key Direction of the Regional Plan -to strengthen the economic self-determination of Aboriginal communities. These planning measures will bring about positive outcomes for Aboriginal people that will benefit the entire Central Coast region.

Key highlights in 2018 also include $42 million of NSW Government funding for the much-needed upgrade of water and sewer infrastructure in Gosford City Centre; $10 million of NSW Government funding to upgrade Leagues Club Field, including the creation of a regional park and playground; preparation of the Southern Growth Corridor Strategy ready for exhibition; and launch of the Central Coast Regional Plan Info Centre, a space to engage and inform the public about the implementation program that has had more than 1,000 visitors.