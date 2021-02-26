The Central Coast Grammar School have recently opened their new junior school, which consists of 30 new, flexible and adaptable learning spaces.

Designed by the NBRS Architecture Education studio, each of the learning spaces are fitted with cutting edge technological enhancements to individualise learning and connect students in exciting and absorbing real world scenarios. Adaptable furniture and learning spaces allow teachers the flexibility to facilitate individual focus, group projects and grade workshops according to different learning intentions and styles.

Bill Low, headmaster of Central Coast Grammar School, says the new junior school is the latest development in a long term strategy to invest in quality teaching and learning for students of the school.

“The new facility builds on an ambitious capital works program over the last 10 years and sharpens our focus on innovation and cutting-edge teaching and learning.”

The new campus has three connected buildings, two learning environments and a grandstand facing the sports fields. The two learning environments house K-2, 3-4, and 5-6 stages. Each year group enjoys a light-filled ‘neighbourhood’ allowing for flexible, collaborative learning. These neighbourhoods transition into a central courtyard with landscaped gardens and terraces, as well as age appropriate outdoor play zones for each stage.

Specialising in educational projects, the NBRS Education Studio relied on their extensive portfolio to craft a learning space where young minds can flourish. Understanding that 21st century schools should be made up of adaptable, multimodal classrooms, the team devised a space that will be relevant architecturally sound for generations.

The new look junior school at the Central Coast Grammar School, designed by NBRS Architecture, is now open. To view, enquire or enrol, visit ccgs.nsw.edu.au.