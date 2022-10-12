Bricks have been shaping our architecture, cities and lives for more than ten thousand years. Paralleling our evolution, we have seen the brick transform from a simple building block to a dynamic resource that can be used to create masterpieces of architectural whimsy, delight, protection and status.

With the oldest dating back to 8,300BC, these colossal Jordan bricks, resembling a contemporary loaf of bread, were shaped from a mix of dirt, clay and water, sun dried and joined with a similar mix.

Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre, Liquid Blu Architects, Photographer: Christopher Frederick Jones, Bowral 76 in Chillingham White

100 years later in 7,300BC, Jericho (Turkey) Neolithic bricks were getting closer in dimensions to our contemporary bricks at 400 x 150 x 100. Made from Varve Clay, found on the river beds and lakes, the material consisted of hydrated silicates of aluminium. (A typical contemporary brick is made of a mix of silica, Alumina, lime, iron oxide, magnesia, Sulphur trioxide and water.) The Jordan bricks are the oldest resembling our bricks, but there is great evidence that bricks were being developed throughout Europe, Northern Africa and China around the same period.

By 5900BC wooden forms were being used, and from 3000BC the Egyptians (who used a mixture of clay and straw for their early bricks) introduced moulds.

18 Loftus Street, Loftus Lane, Silvester Fuller, Photographers: Rory Gardiner and Thomas Walk, Bowral 76 in Chillingham White

Around 5000BC firing was developed by the Mesopotamians, but the process was difficult.

Circa 4400 saw red clay fully fired bricks in sufficient production to build a round walled settlement in Chengtoushan, China. Built by the people of the Daxi Culture, the settlement lasted intact for 2 millennia, serving three separate cultures. Well Done! The settlement remains are now preserved as an archaeological park.

Antica Pizzeria E Cucina, Genesin Studio, Photographer: Brendan Homan, Bowral 76 in Simmental Silver

By 2111BC bricks are shaping the world we live in with temples for gods, kings and nobility. Moreover, they were being used with increasing architectural and engineering savvy, and by 604BC architecture of great significance, such as the Hanging Gardens was realised.

From the medieval period a constant cycle of improvements were made to presses and drying, though the drying process took a month, rather than the 2-4 days currently required. Then, by the 9th century standard sizing started to appear, and more recently become less relevant as custom and large format bricks have emerged.

Fish Lane Town Square, Richards and Spence, Photographers: David Chatfield, Bowral 76 in Capitol Red

Australia’s first bricks came by ship, with river bed bricks being formed by convicts soon after. In 1908, a group of investors, led by William Dawes, recognised a need for industrialisation of brick manufacturing and formed the Austral Brick Company, now a brand of Brickworks. By 1914 it was sufficiently established as a major contributor to the brick industry to survive the coming depression.

More recently, under Lindsay Partridge, Brickworks and it’s brands of Austral Bricks, Bowral Bricks, Nubrik and Daniel Robertson, have been transformed to a national organisation with manufacturing operations in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland. Continually upgraded and modernised, the world’s best technology and environmental protection features are implemented to enable the introduction of new and highly innovative products.

