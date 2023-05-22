A recent report by the Australian Institute of Health reveals that over 4 million people, or 18 per cent of the total population in Australia, live with a disability. Additionally, approximately 30,000 participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) are expected to receive funding for Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) by 2025.

Furthermore, according to Summer Foundation, there are currently over 4,000 young Australians with complex care needs who live in inappropriate housing; and based on current supply, there is a gap of 10,500 places across Australia.

As an early entrant into the SDA sector, Cedar Woods, a leading national developer of residential communities and commercial properties, is passionate about helping young Australians in need receive appropriate housing.

Two key partnerships have helped the company complete two SDA apartment developments in suburban Melbourne – a significant step towards addressing the current shortage in the SDA housing segment.

The first of the two SDA developments was completed in 2021 on behalf of Summer Housing in the Huntington Apartments complex, featuring ten SDA units within its Jackson Green development in Clayton South. The second was completed in 2022 on behalf of Guardian Living and comprised nine SDA units within Lincoln Apartments at Williams Landing in Melbourne’s west.

According to Cedar Woods chief operating officer Patrick Archer, developers generally find it much easier to stick to conventional apartment models, than go through the difficulty of navigating social infrastructure regulations.

“We know our business model suits the requirements for SDA. We see it as an opportunity to enhance our master-planned community apartment buildings, providing a much-needed social benefit for Australians requiring independent supported living.”

“Every Cedar Woods development centres around establishing connected, communities, located in proximity to plenty of amenity, transport and green space. It is a privilege to deliver these homes and play a small part in helping young Australians with disabilities to live independently and we are well placed to do so,” says Archer.

“The specialist accommodation in Huntington Apartments will change the lives of ten people with disability – as well as their families, and friends. The residences allow individuals to maintain their independence and live in a safe, secure, and high-quality home while staying connected with their community and loved ones,” says Summer Housing’s interim CEO, Adrian Harrington.

Both Huntington and Lincoln’s SDA apartments have been designed by leading Australian architect DKO to SDA Design Standard. These developments have also been designed to achieve Platinum-level certification under the Liveable Housing Design Guidelines and meet high physical support design requirements under the NDIS.

All the apartments are wheelchair-friendly with modifications in kitchen design, doorway widths and thresholds, structural provisions in place for ceiling hoists, and assistive technology to support the residents in their daily lives.

SDA apartment residents at both Lincoln and Huntington developments will also have access to communal amenities, including a rooftop garden with BBQ facilities and a gymnasium. Being uniquely positioned within the heart of the community, the SDA residences benefit from direct access to surrounding retail and lifestyle outlets – including shopping and medical centres, train stations and cafes and restaurants.

“Guardian Living is proud to be working with such a reputable and respected industry leader as Cedar Woods. Delivering best practice SDA and universally designed accessible housing is only possible through strong collaborations with quality individuals and organisations,” says Justin Nix, CEO of Guardian Living. “Delivering the Lincoln SDA Apartments within the Williams Landing master-planned precinct was a great experience and a perfect example of what can be achieved through quality partnerships.”

Archer adds, “Our recent partnerships with Summer Housing and Guardian Living for SDA accommodation in Huntington and Lincoln are two of the first projects we aim to deliver for more long-term and sustainable disability accommodation in our community developments over the coming years.”

Tenancy applications are now open for the Summer Housing residences at Huntington Apartments and Guardian Living’s residences at Lincoln Williams Landing Vic through Housing Hub.

Photos: Cedar Woods Properties