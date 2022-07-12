Cbus Property has submitted a development application for a multi-residential complex in North Sydney designed by fjmtstudio.

Located on East Walker Street, the 28-storey tower features a low-rise, four storey podium to the east, with six terrace houses fronting Walker Street. The tower comprises 189 residences compared to the 266 residences in the reference scheme, with a 228-space underground carpark also implemented.

The design features views back to the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, with the terraces connecting to Walker Street with courtyards and terraces. The development features a pool, sundeck, barbeque area and gymnasium. In terms of sustainability, the building is solar powered and is home to an abundance of light and natural ventilation.

Cbus Property acquired the site in 2021 and were excited by the opportunity to appeal to downsizers, young families and professionals.

“In recognising the prime location of the site within close proximity of the vibrant and burgeoning North Sydney CBD, we seized the opportunity to create this partnership to deliver this outstanding residential development opportunity,” Cbus Property’s Chief Executive Officer Adrian Pozzo says.

“The intention is to develop high-end owner-occupier residences in this fabulous location, with views across the eastern side of Sydney Harbour and northern Sydney.”

The project’s Design Director, Richard Francis-Jones, says the development looks to improve outcomes for the local community.

“We have worked carefully within the approved planning controls to design a building that optimises view sharing and sunlight access for our immediate neighbours,” he says.

“It is a unique and innovative design, generated directly from these key community issues. It has been very helpful consulting with the local community to understand their concerns and explain our design.”

The transformation of North Sydney which is currently taking place will create an additional Sydney CBD. Approximately 17,000 sqm of parks, plazas, laneways and entertainment precincts are in the works, as well as a plethora of new commercial and multi-residential projects. East Walker Street sits in close proximity to the Victoria Cross Metro Station, and will form part of North Sydney’s urban renewal.

