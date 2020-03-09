Caydon designs heritage 4.5-star Vibe Hotel

Caydon Architecture and Design has designed TFE Hotels’ Vibe Hotel Melbourne, TFE Hotels announcing that the heritage-hotel will open its doors to the public on 16 April 2020.

As the first of the New Generation Vibe Hotels, the hotel is the brand’s reintroduction into the Melbourne market, marketed as “the ideal hub from which to eat, see, play or meet, in the city,” according to a statement from TFE Hotels.

The new site will feature 206 rooms and a pool and fitness area, Vibe Melbourne’s 24-storey glassed façade-tower is “thoughtfully designed to blend with the city’s colonial past and the historical Fletcher Jones building façade.”

Alongside the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the Yarra River and Southbank, Vibe Hotel Melbourne is also positioned to access Southbank’s casino and shopping precinct.

“The 4.5 star Vibe Hotel has been created to retain and reinvigorate the original heritage listed façade as part of the design,” according to a statement by Caydon Architecture and Design.

“Bridging the gap between old-fashioned charm and contemporary style, this 145-year-old Renaissance style building (once home to the iconic Fletcher Jones HQ) seamlessly rises into a modern, 23 storey glass-fronted hotel of sophistication and elegance.”