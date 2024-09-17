Designed by PTW Architects, Scape Kingsford offers 381 fully furnished residences designed to cater to the needs of modern students.

The building features a range of amenities, including study areas, a rooftop terrace, and communal spaces that encourage social interaction and a sense of community. Future buildings in the precinct will continue to build on this foundation, with a focus on creating spaces that are not only functional but also welcoming and inclusive.

Scape, Australia’s largest owner and operator of purpose-built-student-accommodation (PBSA), has launched the first of five buildings, collectively called KEKI, as the first step in its ambition to create ongoing sustainable value to Sydney’s first University precinct, stretching from Kensington to Kingsford in Sydney’s south.

Located at 9 Bunnerong Road, Scape Kingsford is part of a broader vision to transform the Kensington to Kingsford corridor in a new development that seeks to enrich the Kingsford to Kensington area, fostering a strong sense of community among students and residents alike. This project, with a total investment of approximately $1 billion, reflects Scape’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the local community to create places and spaces that benefit everyone.

When complete, the precinct will provide homes for over 1,600 students across five buildings, all within walking distance to UNSW and NIDA. While student accommodation will be a centrepiece of the precinct, Scape’s overall vision is to contribute to the neighbourhood’s vibrancy by integrating public art, expanding green spaces, and supporting local businesses with 3,900 square meters of retail and commercial leasing opportunities.

Architecture & Design had a chat with Jacob Laird, Senior Associate at PTW to discuss this memorable project.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?

Jacob Laird: PTW’s vision for Scape Kingsford is of a building that captures the energy and vibrancy of Anzac Parade, seeks inspiration from the surrounding rich heritage context, and is defined by its strong confident sculptural form.

The building is a clear indicator of the rapidly evolving character of the thriving Kingsford area. Our design solution reflects the richness and materiality of the historic buildings of the area with careful use of brickwork, façade filigree and greenery, whilst incorporating a sophisticated contemporary expression.

The building has been designed to work with and enhance the attributes of:

• ground level through strong connection to light rail, and the Anzac Parade character of retail and hospitality

• mid-level through visual connection with surrounding green parkland with the building’s open communal spaces

• the resident levels where the design takes advantage of the expansive district views north to the city, and sweep southwards to Botany Bay.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

The confined triangular site with streets created considerable planning, design and construction challenges. These constraints informed innovative responses, which led to better results. With the tower taking on the site’s triangular form, an innovative three-sided plan arrangement around a central core was critical in achieving the client’s requirements for yield. The geometry of the floorplate inspired ingenuity and resulted in unique and project specific, distinctive spaces. Arranging the ground plane with the ‘front of house’ retail/foyer spaces facing main streets, and the ‘back of house’ loading and car park entrance spaces to the rear laneway optimised the available street exposure to Anzac Parade and Bunnerong Road.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

PTW Architects undertook a thorough analysis and investigation of the site, the client aspirations, the objectives, constraints and opportunities of the project. By detailed investigation and cross checking we systematically broke down the various needs, requirements and criteria to form a project specific listing of the key parameters to be achieved. Through an iterative process we developed a highly refined set of solutions that both meets the client’s requirements and materialises the vision.

Scape, Kingsford is now home to many students and offers security and a sense of community for those living remotely from their families. The colourful and vibrant common spaces encourage students to interact, form relationships and foster social activities with one another.

Combining both PTW and Scape’s extensive experience in the student accommodation sector, the close working relationship with the client and design team directed the design decisions to achieve the client’s needs and expectations.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?

As a 5 star Green Star project, there was an emphasis on implementing innovative design approaches to minimise heat island effect, maximise carbon reduction, and achieve energy saving solutions across the building lifespan. One of these innovations was incorporation of greenery into the curtain wall façade, this was in order to both manage heat load, air quality and create an important link of the building to its surroundings. PTW worked closely with the façade engineer to design a unified system that integrates planters, associated drainage, automated watering systems, weather protection and thermal performance that is also a modularised curtain wall panel system.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

As one of Australia’s oldest architectural firms, PTW Architects celebrates 135 years in 2024 and continues to lead significant projects that create sustainable places for people. With the current market placing more emphasis on Built to Rent (BTR) and inner city student (micro) living, PTW is delighted to have had the opportunity to contribute positively to the Kingsford and Kensington communities.

We pride ourselves in creating innovative design solutions tailored to each project and client, focusing on minimising short and long term negative environmental impacts. Through Scape, Kingsford, PTW was able to successfully achieve these aspirations as well as create a home that both our client, the student inhabitants and ourselves can be proud of.

Scape, Kingsford represents another important milestone in our broader portfolio and fulfilling our intentions to remain a top tier architectural practice in the student accommodation sector.