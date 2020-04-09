Catch up on House of Habitus in isolation

As the second season of Habitus House of the Year aired its fourth and final episode on the 28th March, Australian residents can catch up on season 1 and 2 in full again and again at 7plus whilst in isolation.

Habitus House of the Year season 2 is officially on the air! The four episodes aired Sunday 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th March.

If you missed the beginning of season 2, episode 1 had James Fitzpatrick’s (of Fitzpatrick+Partners) own residence, Seed House, and Vaughn McQuarrie Architect’s Bivvy House –catch it here.

In addition to extended tours of some of the Indo Pacific Region’s most outstanding examples of residential architecture, each episode features two Design Insight segments.

It’s within these Design Insights that Habitus House of the Year season 2 gains unprecedented access to some of the leading suppliers of globally and locally designed designer furniture.

We learn the rich histories of these leading brands and, interestingly, their transitions and evolution over multiple decades in business. If you missed Verosol’s Design Insight, you can catch up here.

Make sure you don’t miss Habitus House of the Year season 2 episode 2 this Sunday 15th March at 13:30 Australia-wide. If you’re fans of Living Edge and Artedomus, or BacHong House in Vietnam or Huru House in New Zealand were among your favourite houses from the 2019 selection, we strongly advise you to tune in!

For the full schedule of airtimes and dates, head here.

Here’s your chance to get involved in the conversation, and vote for you Habitus House of the Year top pick for your chance to win! You could walk away with a Bosch Unlimited Cordless Vacuum, an Original Eames Classic Lounge and Ottoman and a Zip Hydrotap Celsius All-In-One Arc just for having your say.