The Hills Shire Council has completed the upgrade of the Castle Hill Cemetery, with enhancements made to site amenities as well as 2000 new spaces for ash burials and 300 for lawn burials.

Totalling $3.78 million, the makeover includes the construction of a contemporary memorial garden facility incorporating new columbarium walls, an upgrade of the existing central avenue, construction of front entry wall, gate and fencing to improve identification of the cemetery and improve pedestrian access, as well as an expansion of lawn burial areas to increase availability for a further five years and the relocation of the existing columbarium wall with increased availability of ash interment sites for the next 10-20 years.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Michelle Byrne says the cemetery’s place in the community made the upgrades necessary.

“Castle Hill Cemetery plays an important role in bringing family and friends together to pay tribute to a loved one, and this upgrade delivers a sense of peace and tranquillity in which to do that,” she says.

“The natural setting around the cemetery provided inspiration for the design and layout of the upgrade. Visitors will notice that we’ve incorporated natural elements, such as stone, and a lot of greenery, which make it visually appealing, and also adds a calming element.”

Byrne says the new garden provides visitors to the cemetery a thoughtful place of grievance that allows one to take the time to reflect.

“The memorial garden is the centrepiece of the cemetery. The columbarium walls, which are located within this garden, provide a sheltered place where the community can take time to pay their respects. It’s also been designed in a circular manner to let in natural light, producing a halo-like effect.

“We’ve also managed to expand the cemetery within its existing boundaries to provide more interment spaces.

“I’m really proud of the work which has been completed, and I’m sure those who visit the cemetery will agree that we’ve created a really special place that is respectful and commemorative,” Mayor Byrne added.

The Castle Hill Cemetery is located on Gilbert Rd. For more information, click here.