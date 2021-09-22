All car parking will be moved off the grass and underground at Moore Park, creating more open space for the community, following the announcement of a new village precinct and carpark adjacent to the Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) redevelopment.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “We’ve seen how important green open space is to people during the pandemic and at Moore Park alone, there has been a 20 per cent increase in patronage in the last 12 months.”

“Increasing and improving public space such as Moore Park is part of the NSW Government’s vision to create a city within a park. This is why the upcoming Greater Sydney Parklands Trust Exposure Bill will also legislate additional protections for Moore Park by making it an offence to park on this section of the grass.”

“It’s also a huge day for the tireless advocacy of Saving Moore Park and demonstrates the ability of Greater Sydney Parklands to deliver the parklands our community needs.”

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward says the development will deliver new open spaces for the community and stadium visitors, as well as a children’s play area and a new cafe and restaurant. It will also include a new partially underground 1500-vehicle car park.

“The NSW Government will turn what was a bitumen car park into a revitalised green space for nearby residents, as well as the millions of people who will visit the area each year for sporting and entertainment events,” says Ward.

“It means a sea of cars will be replaced by inviting open parkland for community recreation and sport, making it a great setting for our new world-class stadium.”

The precinct project, which will be funded by Venues NSW, will be delivered in two stages, with the first stage to be operational by the end of next year.

The second stage will be complete in 2023.

Image: NSW Gov't