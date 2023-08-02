House-like floorplates are quickly becoming a cornerstone of contemporary multi-residential projects, and Tony Owen Partners and Stanisich Architects’ Carrington Place not only adheres to this trend, but enhances it even further.

Located on the banks of Cattai Creek at Castle Hill, the Ellipse Property-developed site will comprise some 771 apartments across seven 8-12 storey buildings. Apartments will be available in one, two three bedroom layouts, as well as premium two and three-bedroom apartments. Atrium, the project’s first stage, will provide 151 apartments within one mid-rise eight storey building.

The buildings’ curvaceous forms mimic the nearby creek, with Atrium running alongside the waterway. Atrium derives its name from a serene atrium encompassing the true ideals of Carrington Place - lifestyle, sustainability and wellbeing.

20,000 sqm of the site will be transformed into outdoor recreational space and landscaped gardens, conceived by Site Image Landscape Architect, with a one-kilometre boardwalk to run parallel to the creek and connecting to Fred Caterson Reserve.

Tony Owen Partners handled the community’s masterplan, while Stanisic Architects handled the development’s artisan architecture.

“The Carrington Place Master Plan places significant emphasis on the importance of Cattai Creek to the plan. In particular, the plan identifies the path of Cattai Creek as the main green corridor for the precinct. The plan envisages the creek corridor as a significant communal environmental amenity,” Design Architect Tony Owen says.

“The architecture of the building adapts curves that echo with the undulations of the natural creek and how it ebbs and flows. At the ‘Garden Level’, the landscape sweeps into the building, shaping an ‘atrium’ which is the heart of this building.

“A picture-frame façade detailing is adapted on the north, south and west facades that frame beautiful Creekside views. Alternatively, the Ashford Avenue west façade has a strong architectural expression with the dark bricks and contrasting upper floors.

External living is invited by the building’s design and configuration, Owen says.

“The setbacks on the building at levels 3 and 4 benefit the apartments by providing larger outdoor entertainment spaces and enhance the variety of layouts that buyers can choose from further enhancing the architectural elements.

“Buildings are designed where every part of the building responds to the different environment, so when you’re down low, you’re in the trees. When you’re up higher, you’ve got greater views.”

Frank Stanisic says the residential architecture has been crafted with the living experience placed firmly at the centre.

“The architecture for the residential is about creating an environment for people to live and also that perhaps they can move from one apartment to another,” he says.

“There are so many apartments here with seven buildings. I would like to think there’s some inter-generational movement between people as they get older, as they have children, so they move from a one-bedder to a two-bedder, and a two-bedder to a three-bed, so I’d like to think there’s enough diversity that allows people to stay in this environment and just move around within the buildings that are here. To have a happy life quite frankly.”

It is estimated that 6,500 sqm of Cattai Creek will be delivered back to the community via the masterplan, with Ellipse Property working with local Council on the Cattai Creek Masterplan.

Construction is planned to commence in the coming weeks, with Stage 1 Atrium due for completion in Q3 2025. The entire five-stage precinct is due for completion in 2032.