Carriageworks announces impressive 2019 program

Carriageworks has announced its 2019 artistic program. The upcoming program will span major contemporary art exhibitions, dance, performance, music and food, supporting over 900 artists.

Highlights of the 2019 artistic program include world premieres by Carriageworks resident companies Sydney Chamber Opera and Moogahlin Performing Arts, new works by Back to Back Theatre Company; Matthew Sleeth with producer Kate Richards and composer Susan Frykberg; سدقلا Jerusalem by renowned choreographer Lemi Ponifasio (Samoa and NZ); and a large-scale installation by Australian Mike Parr. UNTIL, the monumental work by international artist Nick Cave (USA) will continue to present a public program of performances, events and creative responses until March 2019.

Carriageworks partners to present a suite of leading cultural events include Sydney Festival, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Sydney Writers’ Festival, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia, Semi Permanent, VIVID Sydney, Curve Ball, Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art, Sydney Contemporary, Pacific Runway, NAISDA and Sydney Dance Company’s New Breed.

Sydney Festival will also return to Carriageworks as a major hub in 2019, with a program including rebel icon of trip hop and feminist pop, Nenah Cherry; minimalist experimental composer Ben Frost; Sydney Chamber Opera’s production of acclaimed Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s Le Passion de Simone; and the world premiere of Henrietta Baird’s The Weekend, a one-woman play set in Waterloo presented by Carriageworks resident company Moogahlin Performing Arts; and the biennial Yellamundie National First Peoples Playwriting Festival.

The Carriageworks Food Program continues to expand in 2019. Throughout the year Carriageworks Farmers Markets, with creative direction from chef Mike McEarney will continue to present seasonal and artisan produce with over 75 stallholders each Saturday. In partnership with Smeg Australia, Carriageworks presents a popular program of quarterly Chef Masterclasses and free demonstrations with Australian and international guest chefs. The seasonal Night Markets will be presented in Summer and Winter 2019 with special guest chef curators. Sydney MAD Mondays, a collaboration between NOMA’s initiative MAD, Kylie Kwong and Carriageworks, will bring together voices from across the food industry for discussions on the role the food industry plays in caring for our environment.