Aware of the ever-changing nature of AI, Carr Senior Architect Mark Graus discusses the subsections and perspectives of artificial intelligence within the design industry.

Interviewed by the Carr team, Graus is adamant: “AI will certainly impact our industry beyond measure for good, but we aren’t quite there yet”.

For the past year, and due to the complexity and intimidating nature of AI, Graus has taken more of an educational role when it comes to AI, aiming to help the Carr team best navigate the nuances of both the software and implementing it into its workflow.

One of Graus’ biggest learnings about AI is that it is, slowly but surely, going to impact deeply and irrevocably the industry.

“If I were to use an analogy; it feels like the calm before the storm,” Graus says.

“I know that sounds ominous but it’s not. What I mean is that AI will certainly impact our industry beyond measure for good, but we aren’t quite there yet!”

To prepare for this AI revolution, Graus has taken his educational role at heart within the Carr team.

“Open discussions about AI’s opportunities and challenges help build a balanced understanding while fostering a culture of innovation,” he says.

“This is critical, as developing an environment of learning and sharing can enhance awareness to empower team members to contribute to the practice of AI.

“And right now, it’s natural and perfectly understandable to have apprehensions and doubts about the adoption of AI in our profession.

“But we are starting to see firsthand how transformative it can be when it’s correctly integrated into our projects.”

According to Graus, with anything new, there are risks like inefficiencies, over-dependence, and privacy concerns, and we keep this all front of mind

“But overall, the benefits appear to outweigh the negatives,” he says.

“Our aim right now is to ensure the studio is ready to go when the technology reaches its full potential and provides the most innovative outcome for our clients.”

You can read the original interview here.

Image: Midjourney © Ayla Rahmoun / https://www.e-zigurat.com/en/blog/ai-in-architecture-guide/