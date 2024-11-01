Carr’s leadership team and the property industry came together to celebrate the studio’s new Brisbane home on 17 October.

After more than a decade of design practice in Queensland, Carr is excited to reinforce itself in Brisbane as one of Australia’s leading studios with the practice’s new office in Fortitude Valley.

The milestone event at the historic Queensland building brought together local and interstate clients, colleagues and collaborators on a beautiful 28-degree evening for drinks, engaging conversations and new connections.

Carr CEO Nick Carr reflects on the studio’s five-decade design legacy and its natural evolution into the Queensland market so many years ago.

“Over this time, we have collaborated with a wide range of clients on a diverse portfolio of endeavours. As the practice grew and the vision of our clients expanded, there came a natural moment when a new home was needed,” he says.

“Today is that day, and it gives us great pleasure to welcome you here. We believe that relationships, capability and trust are the foundations of our success over the past five decades, and we thank you for helping us develop that continued success in Queensland.”

As the practice ushers in a new era for Carr with a series of large-scale and boutique multi- residential and commercial projects underway in the state, the team looks forward to welcoming its clients and colleagues to its new Brisbane home. Watch this space.