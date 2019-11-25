Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Caroma launches its Architectural Tour of Mexico
shareShare

Caroma launches its Architectural Tour of Mexico

Leaving Australian on either 20 January 2020 or 19 April 2020 (depending on demand) Caroma in conjunction with Mowa Studio have launched their Architectural Tour of Mexico.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

25 Nov 2019 1m read View Author

Caroma-launches-its-Architectural-Tour-of-Mexico-1732011355.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Leaving Australian on either 20 January 2020 or 19 April 2020 (depending on demand) Caroma in conjunction with Mowa Studio have launched their Architectural Tour of Mexico.

All attendees will experience the Mayan pyramids, the historic centre, the churches, plazas and also the new and ingenious architecture designed by junior firms as well as the works of Pritzker prize winner Luis Barragan.

Caroma says that by exploring, engaging and embracing the very best of Mexico and its capital, Mexico City, attendees will become more of an informed local instead of being just an ordinary tourist.

For more information, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap