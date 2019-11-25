Caroma launches its Architectural Tour of Mexico

Leaving Australian on either 20 January 2020 or 19 April 2020 (depending on demand) Caroma in conjunction with Mowa Studio have launched their Architectural Tour of Mexico.

All attendees will experience the Mayan pyramids, the historic centre, the churches, plazas and also the new and ingenious architecture designed by junior firms as well as the works of Pritzker prize winner Luis Barragan.

Caroma says that by exploring, engaging and embracing the very best of Mexico and its capital, Mexico City, attendees will become more of an informed local instead of being just an ordinary tourist.

