Carlisle Homes has been recognised as one of Australia’s best places to work, with the company featuring in the 2022 Australia’s Best Workplaces List, elected by the internationally recognised Great Place to Work – a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours.

Carlisle Homes is the only Australian home builder to feature in the list. The company was awarded in the top 25 medium-size businesses category (100 to 999 employees) in the 2022 list.

Carlisle Homes’ inspiring workplace environment is evident in their industry-leading family friendly program, their mental health support initiatives (particularly important during the challenging Covid-19 period) and their companywide policy to acknowledge great work and establish clear and supported career pathways.

Their 2,500-square-metre showroom and office space in Mulgrave, Victoria, which opened this year, is designed to create an uplifting environment for their team to work while providing customers with the best showroom experience in Australia to bring their home vision to life.

Australia’s Best Workplaces List is based on an extensive and anonymous employee survey across considerations such as fairness, respect, camaraderie, and employees’ sense of pride in their work.

Some 96% of Carlisle Homes’ team members agree with the statement “Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work”, up 5% from 2021, despite the difficult year the construction industry has experienced. While 96% of employees feel proud of where they work, 94% agree they are in good hands with their management team, and 95% were made to feel welcome when they joined the company.

Carlisle Homes managing director John Doulgeridis firmly believes that their success is dependent on their people.

“Our focus is on creating an amazing workplace where our staff can achieve their highest potential, relish the camaraderie of the team, and enjoy fulfilling work. This has never been more important. As a builder, I don’t take it lightly that the passion and enjoyment I get from the work we do is also shared by the whole team, this is what makes it a great place to work,” he says.

Images: Carlisle Homes