The City of Sydney’s pedestrianisation of George Street is set to continue, with plans to extend the boulevard along George Street north from Wynyard to Essex Street in their final stages.

The extension of the thoroughfare will create 5,000 sqm of new pedestrian space. Pending community feedback, the changes may become permanent. Sydney Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, says the works will assist in bringing the dream of a fully pedestrianised George Street closer to reality.

“George Street’s transformation from a traffic clogged arterial route to a destination in its own right is nothing short of remarkable,” she says.

“We know our community wants the outstanding public spaces that projects like this achieve and I am incredibly proud to be overseeing this transformation, which, once finished, will have reclaimed more than 20,000 square metres of former roadway between Central and Circular Quay.

“In a post-Covid world, the role of public space in the heart of our city is vital as we strive to ensure a thriving, liveable and accessible city for all.

“It’s crucial that our streets prioritise people and enable walking and riding, as well as supporting businesses to take advantage of these new spaces through initiatives like outdoor dining.

“Following the pedestrianisation of George Street south, the city saw a jump in outdoor dining applications, with 18 made in just two months.”

In order for works to be undertaken, George Street between Hunter and Grosvenor Streets will be closed until early January. Footpaths on Margaret Street between George Street and York Street will be extended, with local access to properties via vehicle will remain.

As the proposal reaches its remaining steps, City of Sydney is now working with businesses and key stakeholders. The George Street plans will be open for public comment until 5pm on Thursday 10 November 2022. For more information, click here.