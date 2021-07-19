Canopy, a Koichi Takada-designed vertical neighbourhood to be located in Sydney’s thriving Norwest region, has received DA approval from Hills Shire Council.

To be located in Bella Vista, the 10-storey building is a vertical neighbourhood, including commercial space, serviced apartments, an onsite gym, conference facilities and food and beverage outlets. Once complete,

Capital Corporation is responsible for the development application for Canopy. Founding Chairman Steve Grant says the development is a natural progression for the company.

“As Norwest continues its evolution from a business park to an all-encompassing urban community, it was important to think outside the box and challenge the standard of design in the area,” he says.

“Our vision for this development is to create a dynamic space that encourages wellness and a sense of community in the businesses that make Canopy its home. Norwest is fast becoming one of Sydney’s most attractive destinations to work and live, and we’re really excited about this new way of thinking.”

The design approach is one of eco-conscious proportions, with Takada’s work ensuring effortless cohesion between the landscape and Canopy’s architecture.

With a curved trellis showering the façade, the development will feature an eye-catching 10-storey vertical garden flowing down the structure. A communal terrace will run through the centre of the building, providing an atrium that will allow an abundance of natural light to spill into the space.

Canopy's design encourages a productive, collaborative and social atmosphere. The integrated space across the lobby, loggia, atrium and office floorplates acts as a natural gathering spot for connectivity while also offering a quiet escape from life's hurried pace.

Takada says the building is directly inspired by its locale.

“Our holistic approach takes its cue from the surrounding landscape. The building’s captivating features encourages natural light and allows for the seamless transition between open spaces and internal areas that encourage community and collaboration,” he says.

COVID-safe elements have been considered in the building’s design features, including contactless technology and motion and sensor activation throughout, limiting cross-contamination.

The large open-plan floor plates located on the commercial floors will feature full-length sliding glass doors that open onto communal wraparound balconies to encourage a natural flow of people and activity.

Canopy is just a short walk to the Bella Vista Metro Station and located close to Norwest’s array of lakeside dining options.