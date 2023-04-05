Capella caps off luxury era in heritage Sydney precinct

Capella Sydney has officially opened its doors following a lengthy seven-year restoration and renovation process overseen by Make Architects and interiors specialists BAR Studio.

Designed in the 1900s by former NSW Government Architect George McRae, the building was originally the state’s Department of Education headquarters. Located within the heritage haven Sandstone Precinct, Pontiac Land’s thoughtful restoration has made for a benchmark destination regarded as one of the harbour city’s most opulent stays.

"Pontiac Land has always been passionate about creating meaningful developments that contribute and help shape their communities,” says Pontiac Land CEO, David Tsang.

“Capella Sydney was an ideal opportunity for us to sensitively repurpose this culturally significant landmark in the heart of downtown Sydney and transform it into a more public offering as a leading luxury hotel for everyone to be able to experience.

“We are grateful for the support of the NSW government, and the City of Sydney in the achievement of our shared vision for Capella Sydney's contribution towards a vibrant and rejuvenated Circular Quay precinct.”

Comprising 192 guestrooms and suites across nine levels, the accommodation spaces are characterised by deluxe textiles, standalone tubs and Italian Frette linen, carrying a custom pantone and a bespoke collection of vegan, sustainable in-room amenities designed in partnership with Haeckels.

Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, is pleased to introduce the Capella brand to Australia for the very first time.

“The opening of Capella Sydney is a milestone moment in the company’s global expansion,” he says.

“This launch represents a significant opportunity for Capella to showcase its refined and curated offerings to Sydney and its visitors, and we look forward to amplifying the stories, culture and experiences of the city through a uniquely Capella lens.”

Guests enter the hotel via the Farrer Place lobby. The experience on arrival is elevated through commissioned art, with works by the likes of Australian artists Judy Watson, Otis Hope Carey, Elise Cakebread and Georgia Bisley, culminating with a large robotic lighting installation by Dutch art duo DRIFT, which is suspended within the hotel’s central gathering space.

Aperture, a lounge area in the original courtyard, plays host to the hotel’s amenities, including the landmark restaurant Brasserie 1930 and McRae Bar, named after the building’s architect.

The sixth level invites guests to indulge in rejuvenating treatments at Auriga Spa or swim in the 20-metre heated indoor pool. Private retreat The Living Room, a Capella cornerstone, is where the hotel’s culture and experience programs are conceptualised. A two-hour walking tour created by the hotel travels to The Rocks, telling stories of the building and wider Sandstone Precinct.

For more information, visit capellahotels.com/en/capella-sydney.