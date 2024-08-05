Capella Sydney by Built, Make Architects and Essence Project Management has won the Retail Development Award at the 2024 UDIA NSW & Urban Property Group Awards for Excellence.

Transforming the former Department of Education building in Sydney’s CBD into a world-class luxury hotel, Capella Sydney has become a symbol of architectural brilliance and cultural vibrance, setting a new benchmark for hospitality in Australia since its opening in March 2023.

“This has been a once-in-a-lifetime project to give new life to one of Sydney’s most important heritage buildings,” says Tim Polorotoff, Project Manager at Built.

“The project showcases Australian ingenuity, in the construction and craftsmanship, and we’re very proud and grateful to Pontiac Land Group, Capella Hotels and Resorts, Essence Project Management and Make Architects for entrusting us to bring their vision to life for a world-class luxury hotel for Sydney.”

Housed in the former Department of Education building, Capella Sydney occupies an entire city block in the historic Sandstone Precinct, just south of Circular Quay, in the heart of Sydney.

The brief was to retain and celebrate as much of the building’s original architecture and heritage features as possible, while converting these former government offices into a world-class hotel that would set a new benchmark for hospitality in Australia. The brief also required that the conversion of the building allowed for a degree of public access, would ensure the building’s custodianship as a significant contributor to the heritage fabric of the city and would add to the rejuvenation of the Sandstone Precinct – underpinning this area’s transformation into a focal point for Sydney.

With close involvement by heritage consultants and the City of Sydney, it was critical that the conversion respect the 1912 design by the building’s original architect, George McRae and avoid pastiche design details. By circumventing unnecessary demolition, as well as reducing embodied carbon, the conversion also met the environmental aspirations for the project.

The project has also received an honorary mention for the Social Space category at the INDE Awards 2024, which recognises a hospitality or F&B space that tells a relevant story, captures the imagination, and brings people together.