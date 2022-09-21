Recognising and rewarding excellence in cutting edge design and breakthrough innovation since 1958, the prestigious annual Australian Good Design Awards program this year brought the creative and design community together for the first time since the pandemic’s onset for a formal ceremony at Sydney’s International Convention Centre.

Australian medtech company, AdvanCell Isotopes won the prestigious Australian Good Design Award of the Year for 2022 for its newest innovation, the AdvanCell Isotopes ²¹²Pb Generator, designed in collaboration with Design + Industry.

The world’s first bench-sized alpha isotope generator is revolutionising cancer treatment by addressing the greatest unmet need in targeted alpha therapy – the reliable and scalable supply of isotopes. Enabling scaled production and time-sensitive delivery of isotopes, the device is a game-changer for cancer patients globally.

AdvanCell's isotope generator will save countless hours and lives by eliminating the challenges associated with long-haul transportation and storage. Currently, cancer treatment isotopes are produced in nuclear reactors such as Australia’s OPAL – it’s the size of a small bedroom and produces the most widely used isotope in nuclear medicine, which is in short supply.

Dr Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia and chair of the Awards said, “Great design is all about solving meaningful problems that will have a profound impact on our lives, and that's exactly what this product does.”

“AdvanCell's Generator is a revolutionary product that is going to have a remarkable impact on the lives of many people. The attention to detail in the design of the device is exemplary, the use of materials and thoughtfulness about the experience of the user are a real highlight as is the use of recycled materials to create the actual isotopes."

The Good Design Awards program celebrates the best in design and architecture across 11 main design disciplines spanning more than 30 categories. The 2022 Awards Jury involved more than 70 design experts from Australia and around the world who evaluated over 900 submissions.

The Australian Good Design Award for Sustainability, which recognises a project that exemplifies excellence in design for sustainability practice and applies circular economy principles, was won by Vaulta – Simply Superior Battery Casing Technology, a patented combination of smart design and materials that creates a lighter, cheaper and thermally superior battery case, and eliminates the need for complex assembly.

From more than 900 projects submitted to the Good Design Awards this year, only 29 projects qualified for the coveted Good Design Award Best in Class accolade.

GOOD DESIGN AWARD BEST IN CLASS WINNERS

Architectural Design: Best in Class

Brookfield Place Sydney (Make with Architectus as Executive Architect)

Coopworth

Installation Design Subcategory:

Made + Mycelium: Bio-fabrication Based Upcycling

Interior Design Subcategory:

ANZ Breathe

Place Design Subcategory:

Grampians Peaks Trail (Gariwerd)

Communication Design: Best in Class

Branding and Identity Subcategory:

Future Super

Print Subcategory:

Conversātīo — In the Company of Bees

Design Research: Best in Class

Design Leadership Ignited

Design Strategy: Best in Class

Aurecon He Rautaki Māori: a strategy owned by the people

Digital Design: Best in Class

Apps and Software Subcategory

ABC Listen App

Games Design and Animation Subcategory:

Seeing Outside Boxes

Interface Subcategory:

Design and Ride

Interface Design Subcategory:

Lifeline - Crisis Supporters Service Tool

Web Design and Development Subcategory:

More than a Prawn

Engineering Design: Best in Class

Hammerhead Crusher Bucket

Space Bioengineering: Simulated Microgravity Platform to Advance Humans in Space

Next Gen (Student): Best in Class

Neural Tourniquet

Product Design: Best in Class

Automotive and Transport Subcategory:

Forcite MK1S

Commercial and Industrial Subcategory:

ExoSphere by Fleet - Passive Mineral Exploration At The Speed Of Light

Consumer Electronics Subcategory:

Slite. The World’s Most Portable Light for Creators

Domestic Appliances Subcategory:

An Aboriginal Culinary Journey

Furniture and Lighting Subcategory:

Plusminus - The New Era of Lighting

Hardware and Building Subcategory:

PIVYT Architectural Hardware by Lane

Housewares and Objects Subcategory:

Ethique - Home-Compostable Lipsticks

Medical & Scientific Subcategory:

AdvanCell Isotopes ²¹²Pb Generator

Sport and Lifestyle Subcategory:

Superspace

Service Design: Best in Class

Commercial Services Subcategory:

Curbylt

Education Services Subcategory:

Supporting Excellence in Indigenous Cultural Design Competency

Public Sector Services Subcategory:

Digital Skills Program - Building the Department of Regional NSW’s future-ready workforce

Social Impact: Best in Class

Groote Archipelago Housing Programme

Image: Australian Good Design Award of the Year - AdvanCell Isotopes ²¹²Pb Generator (Image courtesy: 2022 Australian Good Design)