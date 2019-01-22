Canadian company receives approval for 60MW regional NSW solar farm

Canadian Solar has received approval to develop a 60MW solar farm just outside of Narrabri, NSW.

Green-lighted by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), the $82 million solar farm will feature 200,000 solar panels, which will generate sufficient electricity to power up to 22,000 homes.

The 132,000 megawatt hours generated each year will help save up to 127,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Located on a 190-hectare block off Old Gunnedah Road, the project will create up to 112 construction jobs during the 9-month development phase as well as five jobs for the operational phase. Workers and employees will be drawn from the local community, according to Canadian Solar.

The solar farm has a 35-year operational life following which it will either be decommissioned and removed, or upgraded to extend its lifetime.

According to DPE’s assessment report, the project balances the efficiency of the solar development with minimal potential impacts on surrounding land users and the environment.

The project is also expected to stimulate economic investment in renewable energy, thereby providing flow-on benefits to the local community through job creation and capital investment.