The structure of Campbelltown’s new integrated cancer care centre has now been completed, with the purpose-built $50 million facility on track for a 2024 opening.

The centre will provide south west Sydney residents with modern medical and radiation oncology services, medical imaging, pathology, consultation suites, a clinical trials and research unit, and access to allied health services. The facility has been created via a consortium that includes Campbelltown City Council, Northwest Healthcare Properties, GenesisCare, and construction company Erilyan.

The centre’s first stage will see the likes of day surgery, mental health, diagnostics, specialist consulting rooms, and primary and allied care services made available to local patients. It forms part of the wider Reimagining Campbelltown Master Plan, which aims to create a prosperous CBD in the region.

“This is an exciting milestone for a project that will deliver a range of important healthcare services to our growing community,” says Campbelltown Mayor, George Greiss.

“Working together with our excellent public facilities, this project will enhance and expand the capacity of cancer treatment and research across the region.”

Sustainability has become a key component of the design phase, with the facility being designed to achieve high-end energy ratings.

“Erilyan is proud to be delivering this state-of-the-art cancer centre, with sustainability at the forefront of its design and delivery. Aiming to achieve the highest rating of 6 Stars through the GBCA,” says Erilyan Director Karl Mayoh.

“Over 95 percent of our trade waste is fully recycled in line with the sustainability targets for the project. The project will be constructed using over 90 percent sustainably sourced products and materials which will result in a highly efficient and low impact building.

“This building will set the benchmark for sustainable health facilities and precincts in Australia. The project will hit a 3 percent project value target of engaging first nations businesses, while our project subcontractor base represents 68 percent hailing from the greater Macarthur region.”

The centre’s site sits in close proximity to Koshigaya Park, Western Sydney University, the Campbelltown CBD and the M5, ensuring ease of access to both the facility and wider landmarks.

“A key part of our business is developing market-leading healthcare precincts to expand healthcare services for established and fast-growing communities,” says Northwest Senior Vice President, Alex Belcastro.

“We are thrilled to have acquired this site in Campbelltown through our NZX-listed fund, Vital Healthcare Property Trust, with the first stage cancer centre having reached this construction milestone. We are pleased to be working alongside our partners in Campbelltown City Council and GenesisCare to deliver the best possible offering of cancer services to this community.

“We look forward to expanding the healthcare services available in this major healthcare precinct in the coming months and years as we seek planning approval and tenant partnerships for a day surgery, mental health facilities, doctor consulting rooms and other associated healthcare services.”