GenesisCare has officially cut the ribbon on the first stage of its new radiation oncology centre at Campbelltown, which has been designed by Team2 Architects to achieve a 6-Star Green Star rating.

The $54 million cancer centre and research hub will deliver over 13,000 cancer treatments year-on-year, plus 60 permanent jobs once services have fully expanded. The four storey building comprises medical oncology equipment, staff facilities, consulting suites, imaging facilities, break out spaces for support meetings and functions, and a wellness centre with a gym.

The project has been delivered by GenesisCare, construction company Erilyan, Northwest Healthcare Properties, Team2 and Campbelltown City Council. More than 1500 workers, including 750 local subcontractors, have been employed during the construction of the project.

“Campbelltown is proud to be the home of this fantastic new facility, which expands on the great work being done in the public sector and will provide much-needed services to our community,” says Campbelltown Mayor George Greiss at the facility’s official opening.

“This facility demonstrates the balance between architectural excellence and high-quality service provision, and the realisation of this project is proof of what can be achieved through a strong partnership.

“Not only does this facility provide high-value jobs in the heart of our city centre, it ensures strategic land is put to best use for the benefit of our community.”

The precinct sits in close proximity to Campbelltown’s Koshigaya Park, as well as sitting at the juncture of Narellan Road, which leads to the M5. Erilyan’s joint CEO and Founding Partner, Karl Mayoh, says his company is delighted to have been involved in the delivery of the project’s first stage.

“We at Erilyan are so proud of this project for many reasons. It’s setting out to improve the lives of cancer patients, offering residents of Campbelltown and surrounds access to high quality healthcare in an innovative healthcare precinct. There is nothing more rewarding for our team, who have been instrumental in this incredible project from start to finish,” he says.

“With the help of our long-term and forward-thinking client GenesisCare, our team brought it to life through the acquisition, planning, compliance, and construction phases. The fact that Campbelltown Council not only saw and supported our vision, but shared it too, has been instrumental in this project’s success, resulting in the completion of the impressive 6 Startargeted Green Star building that now has its place in such a tight knit community.”

