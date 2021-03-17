The Office for Design and Architecture South Australia (ODASA) is inviting applications from all sectors of the design community to join the South Australian Design Review Panel.

Established in 2011, ODASA’s Design Review program assists the Government Architect in delivering independent design advice to the State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP), informed by all aspects of best practice urban design and the Principles of Good Design. Since the start of the program, the Design Review Panel has undertaken 474 design reviews of over 216 significant projects throughout South Australia, with a total value of $8.4 billion.

Design professionals, particularly from urban design, medium density residential design, sustainable development, education, landscape architecture, infrastructure and heritage sectors, who are passionate about good design, possess strong, clear and confident communication skills and have experience reviewing significant construction projects may apply.

New members will be selected to complement the existing skills within the panel and build a broader range of expertise.

Successful applicants will be invited to be a member of the Design Review Panel for an initial term expiring 30 June 2023 (with an option to extend), and would attend approximately 5-10 half-day sessions per year.

If you are interested in supporting good design in South Australia, please apply through the tenders.sa.gov.au website on or before Tuesday 6th April 2021.