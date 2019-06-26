Calling artists to design new public art for Parramatta project

Coronation Property is calling for expressions of interest from artists to design a new permanent artwork at their high-profile 8 Phillip Street Parramatta project. The leading developer has partnered with Authority Creative to commission the new public artwork that will not only inspire people but also activate the site.

According to Aras Labutis, director of Urban Transformations at Coronation Property, art is an important element in creating places people identify with; the site had previously featured a five-storey high mural by artist Steen Jones, which contributed to creating an identity and sense of place before work started on the development.

Coronation Property is roping in local artists for the new permanent artwork at 8 Phillip Street to add an extra element of community engagement. The public artwork is expected to also define the precinct and create a lasting landmark in Parramatta. Public art, explains Labutis, not only helps build a community’s sense of pride but also engages people. It becomes a means of giving people locations and landmarks that become part of the social fabric by evolving into points of orientation and meeting places.

Public art also adds value for the hotel and the food and beverage operators, as it can encourage people to stay longer and return.

The EOI process will close on July 25.